Heroux wins Attleboro mayor race

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Paul Heroux has won the election for mayor of Attleboro, preliminary results show.

The incumbent Heroux defeated challenger Heather Porreca.

Heroux, who was previously a Democratic state representative, was first elected in 2017 and had the endorsement of The Sun Chronicle. Porreca, who is vice president of the Attleboro City Council, was endorsed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and the firefighters’ union.

Heroux will be sworn in in January for a two-year term.