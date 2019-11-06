Elections Coverage on WPRI.com

Heroux wins Attleboro mayor race

Your Local Election HQ

by: WPRI.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Local Election Results on WPRI 12 | WPRI.com

Your Local Election HQ: Real-Time Results Latest Headlines

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Paul Heroux has won the election for mayor of Attleboro, preliminary results show.

The incumbent Heroux defeated challenger Heather Porreca.

Heroux, who was previously a Democratic state representative, was first elected in 2017 and had the endorsement of The Sun Chronicle. Porreca, who is vice president of the Attleboro City Council, was endorsed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and the firefighters’ union.

Heroux will be sworn in in January for a two-year term.

Your Local Election HQ: Real-Time Results Latest Headlines

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com