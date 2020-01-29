1  of  2
Live Now
Coverage and analysis of the impeachment trial CBS News coverage of the impeachment trial

Here’s where the Ward 1 candidates stand on Fane Tower, taxes, nightclubs and more

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The primary for the special election in Providence’s Ward 1 is on for March 3, and three Democrats are running for the seat.

The ward includes some key areas of the city, from the I-195 land to downtown. Upcoming proposals for preventing nightclub violence, improving Kennedy Plaza, changing the property tax structure and installing more bike lanes will all affect the neighborhoods in the ward.

WPRI 12 conducted interviews with all of the candidates last week to ask about the issues. Watch them below (in alphabetical order).

Nick Cicchitelli

Age: 34
Occupation: Real Estate
Neighborhood: Fox Point
Party: Democrat

John Goncalves

Age: 28
Occupation: Educator
Neighborhood: Fox Point
Party: Democrat

Anthony Santurri

Age: 60
Occupation: Nightclub/bar owner
Neighborhood: Downtown
Party: Democrat

Steph Machado (smachado@wpri.com) covers Providence, politics and more for WPRI 12. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Impeachment Trial

More Impeachment

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com