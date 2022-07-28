PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence City Council on Thursday approved 10 proposed changes to the city charter, all of which will now be placed on the ballot for voters to approve or reject in November.

The charter changes include a partly elected School Board and a change to the procedure for removing an appointed official, which was prompted by last year’s city clerk scandal.

The council opted to amend some of the proposed charter changes that came out of the Charter Review Commission earlier this month, and added two items to the bottom of the list before passage.

One of the amendments involved changing the dollar amount above which a city contract must be publicly vetted and approved by the Board of Contract and Supply. The current threshold is $5,000, but the charter commission recommended changing it to $15,000 for regular contracts and $35,000 for construction contracts.

The proposed map for an elected school board in Providence.

The council brought that down to $10,000 and $20,000, respectively, before passing the ballot question.

The school governance proposal, if approved by voters, would create a new Providence School Board with 10 members, half of them elected by the voters in five newly created districts, and half appointed by the mayor. (Right now, there are nine members who are all appointed by the mayor.)

The council amended the proposal before passage, adding that the mayor’s five appointed members also must come from each of the five new districts.

Just nine of the 15 council members were present at the special meeting to approve the charter changes. The deadline to get ballot questions to the Secretary of State’s office is August 10.

Here is the language of the 10 ballot questions approved by the City Council for Providence voters to consider on Nov. 8: