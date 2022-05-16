PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Helena Foulkes announced Monday she will begin a TV advertising campaign this week, becoming the first candidate in her party to go on the air with just under four months to go before the primary.

The former CVS executive’s 60-second spot is titled “Big Things” and will start airing on Tuesday.

Foulkes’ campaign also said it is holding an event for supporters Monday at 6 p.m. at Blu Violet, on the rooftop of the Aloft Hotel in Providence, “to view the ad and drive volunteer efforts for the final 120 days before the primary.”

Foulkes is one of three Democrats challenging incumbent Gov. Dan McKee in the party’s Sept. 13 primary, along with Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, former Secretary of State Matt Brown and community activist Luis Daniel Muñoz.

The advertising announcement by Foulkes’ campaign comes just a day before WPRI 12 and Roger Williams University are set to release the first public poll of Democratic primary voters conducted in Rhode Island this year. The survey will come out Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Foulkes is the second candidate for Rhode Island governor to go on the air with a TV ad this year. Republican Ashley Kalus has already spent hundreds of thousands of dollars airing a series of commercials since late April in a bid to increase her name recognition.

