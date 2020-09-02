Hall wins GOP primary for 4th District in Massachusetts

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) – Julie Hall has won the Republican primary election for the Massachusetts 4th Congressional District, according to preliminary results compiled by the Associated Press.

Hall defeated David Rosa of Dighton.

Hall, an Air Force veteran, is an Attleboro resident where she served as a city councilor and “advocated for small businesses and stood up for veterans,” according to her campaign website.

In 2018, she ran unsuccessfully to represent the 2nd Bristol District in the Massachusetts House of Representatives.

Rosa, also a veteran, previously mounted an unsuccessful campaign to represent the 4th District in 2016.

Hall will go on to face the Democratic nominee in the general election on Nov. 3.

