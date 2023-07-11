PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — R.I. Republican Party leaders are rally around a political newcomer as the GOP’s candidate for the congressional seat vacated by David Cicilline.

The state GOP gave the party endorsement to Gerry Leonard Jr., a Jamestown resident who spent over 30 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, retiring as a colonel. Party leaders see Leonard as giving them their strongest chance in the Democratic-leaning 1st District, which hasn’t elected a Republican since 1992.

In a statement, R.I. Republican Party Chairman Joe Powers said Leonard “has served our country honorably and is running for Congress to bring much-needed relief to Rhode Islanders.”

“Our Nominating Committee – tasked with providing endorsement recommendations – met with Gerry and unanimously voted to recommend an endorsement,” Powers said, adding, “Unlike the other side, we do not have entrenched career politicians running for the nomination.”

(The Republican nominee for the 1st District last year, Allen Waters, is also running in the special election — but this time as a Democrat.)

Leonard, 58, is a North Kingstown High School graduate with four adult children who said his family has lived in the state for 13 generations. As a Marine he was deployed overseas several times, with combat tours in Kuwait, Somalia, Iraq, and Afghanistan, according to his campaign.

Leonard’s LinkedIn page indicates he spent his final four years in the military as chief of staff and chief operating officer for the U.S. Marine Forces Reserve, then joined the construction industry. He also earned a master’s degree at the Naval War College in Newport.

The slogan on Leonard’s campaign logo is “Principles Over Politics.”

“I am tired of the status quo, where career politicians put self and party before the people they represent. I am committed to fighting for common-sense solutions and the hard-working people of Rhode Island,” he said in a statement.

He added, “I believe that the American people know how to live their lives better than professional partisan politicians do.”

Leonard’s campaign described him as “the only Republican candidate with a viable path to victory in November,” alluding to the fact that he isn’t the only candidate who has filed for the GOP nomination.

Former Middletown Town Councilor Terri Flynn and two other Republicans, Gary Fagnant and William Lebron Jr., have also pulled candidacy paperwork to run for Congress. Each candidate needs to collect 500 validated signatures in order to make the ballot. (None of Leonard’s rivals has sent a candidacy announcement to news outlets.)

If more than one Republican qualifies, the party will choose its nominee in the Sept. 5 primary election — the same as many as 21 Democrats will compete to be their party’s standard-bearer.

The two primary winners will then face each other, as well as up to nine independent candidates, in the Nov. 7 special election.