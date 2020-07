PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Republican National Committee and the Rhode Island Republican Party has filed a notice of appeal of a federal judge’s decision to suspend witness and notary requirements for Rhode Island mail ballots in the upcoming elections.

The appeal was filed with the U.S. First Circuit Court of Appeals Thursday, the same day U.S. District Court Judge Mary McElroy entered her formal order waiving the mail ballot requirements.

This is a developing story and will be updated.