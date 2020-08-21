Galvin: Mass. voters should try to hand deliver mail-in ballots

BOSTON (AP) — Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin is encouraging voters to hand deliver their mail-in ballots if they can instead of dropping them in the mail.

Galvin said that’s the best way to guarantee a ballot will be counted in the Sept. 1 primary.

Ballots can be dropped off at early voting locations around the state. Early voting begins Saturday.

Saturday is also the last day to register to vote in the state primary.

It’s first time early voting has been available for a state primary in Massachusetts. Ballots must reach each voter’s local election office by 8 p.m. Sept. 1.

