PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After winning the special election for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District, Gabe Amo will become the first Black member of Congress when he is sworn into office on Monday.

It’s a quick turnaround from after the 35-year-old Pawtucket native and former White House defeated Republican Gerry Leonard, a retired U.S. Marine Corps officer and political newcomer last week.

Amo will begin his tenure during a 6:30 p.m. vote series on the House floor.

This comes at a crucial time with a funding deadline Friday night to avoid a government shutdown.

House Speaker Mike Johnson revealed a proposal over the weekend for a two-step, stopgap funding measure.

The first bill would extend money for Veterans programs, transportation, housing, agriculture and energy until Jan. 19. The second bill would fund the rest of the government including defense until Feb. 2.

Amo joined 12 News last week saying he wants to be a vote in favor of keeping the government open.

The House is expected to vote as early as Tuesday to give members 72 hours to read the text of the bill.