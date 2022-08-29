PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Republican Allan Fung is going on the air Tuesday with his first campaign TV ad in the race to replace Congressman Jim Langevin, as GOP leaders step up their efforts to capture a seat they haven’t held since 1990.

Fung’s campaign confirmed he has reserved $268,000 of TV time, mostly on local broadcast stations, to air the 60-second introductory spot over the next three weeks. Fung faces no opponents in the Sept. 13 primary, unlike Democratic frontrunner Seth Magaziner.

The commercial — produced by Convergence Media, Fung’s media consultants — is a high-energy spot that shows Fung getting ready for work, then spending the day in Cranston, where he served as mayor from 2008 to 2020. It also highlights his support for law enforcement and lower gas prices.

Magaziner — who has held a wide lead over his Democratic primary rivals in public polling this summer — has been on the air since Aug. 1. The only other 2nd District candidate airing TV ads is Democrat Sarah Morgenthau.

Magaziner, Morgenthau, David Segal and Joy Fox will meet for a live televised debate Tuesday at 8 p.m. on WPRI 12.

The one survey in the 2nd District general election so far, commissioned in June by The Boston Globe and Suffolk University, found Fung at 45% and Magaziner at 39%. In the weeks since, Democrats’ hopes for the midterms have been buoyed by the backlash against the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade and a small uptick in President Biden’s job approval rating.

Magaziner had a major financial advantage over Fung as of June 30, the last time the candidates filed reports with the Federal Election Commission. Magaziner had $1.7 million on hand, while Fung had $762,000. House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy headlined a fundraiser for Fung in Jamestown earlier this month.