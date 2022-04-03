PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Republican congressional hopeful Allan Fung raised over $500,000 for his campaign during his first seven weeks in the race to replace Jim Langevin, 12 News has learned.

Fung’s team shared the number at a virtual meeting of his finance committee on Sunday, according to a source with direct knowledge of the call. The former Cranston mayor is also loaning his campaign $50,000, the person said.

The half-million-dollar haul for Fung will add to Democratic jitters about his potential strength in the race to replace Langevin, who unexpectedly announced his retirement in January after two decades representing the 2nd Congressional District.

Fung, a former Cranston mayor and two-time candidate for governor, confirmed his candidacy in February but has kept a low profile so far, focusing his efforts on raising money ahead of the first-quarter deadline last week. That included an event last Tuesday at the Alpine Country Club.

Congressional candidates are required to file their first-quarter financial reports with the Federal Election Commission later this month.

Fung faces two opponents in the Republican primary for the 2nd District — state Sen. Jessica de la Cruz and former state Rep. Bob Lancia. Neither has announced a first-quarter fundraising total so far, though early on de la Cruz said she had secured over $100,000 in pledges while exploring a run.

The 2nd District has voted reliably Democratic in recent elections, but Republicans see an opportunity this year due to the seat’s comparatively friendly demographics for the party and a poor political environment nationally for President Joe Biden.

General Treasurer Seth Magaziner appears to be the early financial leader among the seven Democrats running, having raised over $750,000 during the first quarter, according to his campaign. Former Biden administration official Sarah Morgenthau, a newcomer to Rhode Island politics, is also expected to post a sizable fundraising total.

Among the other Democrats, former state Rep. David Segal said Friday he raised roughly $250,000 during the first quarter. Joy Fox, a former staffer to Langevin and Gina Raimondo, declined to give a number, as did Refugee Dream Center founder Omar Bar. Also running in the Democratic primary are Cameron Moquin and Michael Neary.