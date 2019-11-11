Fundraisers held in Providence for Dem prez hopeful Pete Buttigieg

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local supporters of Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg gathered Sunday night to raise money for his campaign.

The 37-year-old South Bend, Indiana mayor addressed donors at two events in Providence.

The first was a reception for high-dollar donors at the restaurant Nick’s on Westminster. Among the guests were Congressman David Cicilline and Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, who is a member of the host committee for Sunday’s visit.

“He’s an incredible person and he’s our best shot for retaking the White House,” Elorza said. “We need somebody that’s going to be a unifying voice and spirit. Someone with bold ideas and a vision for America and I think Mayor Pete is that person.”

Cicilline has not endorsed Buttigieg but spoke at both of his events on Sunday.

“Obviously, there are a lot of great candidates, but I’m particularly impressed with Mayor Pete. I think he represents the next generation of leadership in the country,” Cicilline said. “I think any time we have a democratic nominee come to the state it’s a great opportunity to listen to them and to assess them, and he’s brought a lot of excitement to this presidential campaign.”

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is expected to arrive at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Providence at any moment. The 37-year-old is having a "grassroots fundraiser" here for his campaign. The event is closed to the media @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/UPM8dsqO40 — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) November 11, 2019

Later in the evening, an event described as a “grassroots fundraiser” was held at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium. Tickets ranged in price from $15 to $500 and were sold out, according to the campaign’s website.