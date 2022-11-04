(WPRI) — Election Day is four days away and thousands have already cast their ballots early in Southern New England.

Friday is the last day in Massachusetts to vote early. Starting Saturday, if you want to vote in person you will have to wait until Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

As of Thursday afternoon, 46,568 voters in Rhode Island have voted early and nearly 25,500 mail-in ballots have been received, according to the secretary of state’s Voter Turnout Tracker.

The turnout so far accounts for nearly 9% of eligible voters.

You can cast your ballot at open early voting centers until Monday. However, 12 News learned that no community has polls open on Sunday and only voters in East Providence and Providence will be able to find an open polling station on Saturday.