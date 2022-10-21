PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — First Lady of the United States Jill Biden will be making a quick trip to Rhode Island next week, 12 News has learned.

The White House confirmed Friday evening that the Biden will be visiting the capital city on Wednesday afternoon.

The first lady is expected to touch down at T.F. Green International Airport around 12:30 p.m.

Biden’s Ocean State itinerary includes a visit to Rhode Island College’s Feinstein School of Education and Human Development, where she “will meet with undergraduate students participating in a networking event,” according to the White House.

INBOX: @FLOTUS office announces schedule for Jill Biden's visit to RI on Wednesday – arriving at TF Green at 12:30pm, visiting RIC, then doing a @RIDemParty event pic.twitter.com/H4nHbwpMPB — Ted Nesi (@TedNesi) October 22, 2022

The first lady will then show her support for incumbent Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island State Democratic Party by delivering remarks at a campaign event.

McKee is running for reelection against Republican Ashley Kalus this November.