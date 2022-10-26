PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden will be in Rhode Island Wednesday afternoon.

She will be in the Ocean State to campaign for Incumbent Gov. Dan McKee as well as Seth Magaziner in his run for Congress, according to a press release from the Office of the First Lady.

Dr. Biden is scheduled to arrive at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport at 3 p.m. and head to Rhode Island College with McKee and his wife.

Here's the invitation circulating for tomorrow's @DanMcKeeRI/@RIDemParty fundraiser with @FLOTUS in Providence



Donors who want to attend can give $1,000 max to McKee; $11,000 max to the RIDP's state account; or $10,000 max to the RIDP's federal accounts pic.twitter.com/sDkK8RsIwm — Ted Nesi (@TedNesi) October 26, 2022

The first lady will be there to meet with undergraduate students participating in a networking event aimed at helping undergraduate students find a pathway into the education field. She is slated to deliver remarks to students, faculty and campus administrators.

After that, she will speak at a political event for McKee and the Rhode Island Democratic Party.

From there she will make an appearance at a campaign event for Magaziner.

The first lady has been stumping for democratic candidates nationwide in the last few weeks leading up to Election Day.