CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — State Rep. Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung confirmed Tuesday she plans to challenge incumbent Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins this fall, setting up what is likely to be one of Rhode Island’s marquee races of 2024.

Fenton-Fung, a second-term Republican and the wife of former Mayor Allan Fung, has long been expected to challenge Hopkins in the GOP primary, four years after he succeeded her husband.

A “Fenton-Fung for Mayor” fundraising invitation — with the slogan “It’s Go Time” — says she will gather with supporters Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. at the Pawtuxet Village restaurant Revolution.

“We are going to have a whole lot more to say as we officially kick off this campaign later this month, but it’s obvious Cranston has lost its mojo and the third floor of City Hall has lost its way,” Fenton-Fung, 43, said in a statement.

“We are going to boldly right this ship with a level of camaraderie and honesty that has been missing at City Hall for the past three years,” she continued.

Fenton-Fung won her current House seat in 2020, when she unseated House Speaker Nick Mattiello, a powerful Democrat. She was renominated easily in the 2022 primary, then faced no Democratic challenger in the general election. Her husband ran unsuccessfully for Congress the same year after two prior bids for governor, also unsuccessful.

Hopkins, 69, has made clear he is running for a second term and recently held a campaign fundraiser where Democratic Gov. Dan McKee crossed party lines to support him. Hopkins had $136,000 in his campaign account as of Sept. 30, while Fenton-Fung had $100,000.

Hopkins and Fenton-Fung will face off in the Republican primary on Sept. 10, with the winner moving on to the Nov. 5 general election. City Councilor Bob Ferri is widely expected to seek the Democratic nomination for mayor.