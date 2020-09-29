FBI issues warning, tips to voters about election security

BOSTON (WPRI) — Some of the nation’s top intelligence leaders are urging you not to let your guard down online ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

While the FBI has been investigating and guarding against various election crimes and foreign influence campaigns for years, leaders say what’s changed now are the ways in which outside influences can spread misinformation.

Joseph Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, says wide-reaching social media platforms have changed everything.

“Foreign adversaries will utilize social media to put out false information with respect to polling sites, dates, and times,” Bonavolonta said.

The FBI says there are three common foreign influence methods, including cyberattacks against political campaigns, secret funding operations to help or harm a person or cause, and disinformation campaigns on social media platforms aimed to confuse or upset the public.

What can you do?