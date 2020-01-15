Farina announces run for Cranston mayor

Live Now
Your Local Election HQ

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston City Council President Michael Farina announced Tuesday he was launching a campaign to become the city’s next mayor.

With a central message of “no neighborhood left behind,” his prepared remarks for the event stressed Farina’s efforts in pushing against property tax increases, support for reductions in car taxes, and championing of funding for public schools and law enforcement as well as supporting growth of small businesses. Farina first ran for a council seat in 2012 and has served as the council’s president since 2016.

Mayor Allan Fung was elected to the office 11 years ago this month and cannot run again due to term limits.

Besides Farina, Democratic state Rep. Charlene Lima is expected to decide sometime this month if she will launch a mayoral campaign. Farina’s fellow Republicans on the city council, Chris Paplauskas and Ken Hopkins, have also been listed among those considering mayoral runs.

Farina’s announcement was made at a mainstay in the city, Twin Oaks, just half an hour before state lawmakers were gathering at the State House in Providence to hear Gov. Gina Raimondo’s State of the State address for 2020.

Your Local Election HQ

