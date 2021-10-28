Fall River mayor rivals Coogan, Ponte spar in WPRI 12 debate

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With less than a week to go before Fall River voters cast their ballots for mayor, incumbent Paul Coogan and challenger Cliff Ponte Jr. met in WPRI 12’s studios on Thursday for their final debate before Election Day.

Coogan, who is finishing his first term as mayor, and Ponte, president of the City Council, sparred over city finances, marijuana regulations, campaign controversies and much more during the half-hour debate.

In the above video, 12 News reporter Tim White recaps highlights from the debate. You can watch the full debate Sunday at 5:30 a.m. on WPRI 12 and 10 a.m. on Fox Providence, or right now on WPRI.com.