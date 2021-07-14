Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan officially launches re-election campaign

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan has officially launched his re-election campaign.

At a kickoff event at Scottie’s Pub on Wednesday night, Coogan touted his administration’s accomplishments and the relationships he’s forged with government officials during his tenure.

“Fall River right now is in a very good place financially, solid as a rock, we are going to take this APRA money and build a place people want to call home,” he said.

Coogan was first elected in November 2019 after defeating Jasiel Correia, who was facing federal extortion and wire fraud charges at the time.

In rally speech Wednesday night, the former B.M.C. Durfee High School vice principal took aim at city council members, who he says have been fighting him tooth and nail.

“What’s going on with other city officials right now is not appropriate,” Coogan said. “Our local city council thinks the way to help the residents of Fall River is to block me. That’s not the way this is supposed to work.”

Coogan’s campaign announcement comes one week after Fall River City Council President Cliff Ponte announced he will challenge the incumbent.

Two other Fall River residents, Jordan Silvia and James Albernaz, have also pulled papers for a potential run against Coogan.

12 News reached out to Ponte for his response to Coogan’s statements but has yet to hear back.