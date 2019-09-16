Correia reports to work, despite council vote removing him from office

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Insistent that City Council has no authority to remove him from office, embattled Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia showed up for work at Government Center Monday morning.

Fall River City Council last week voted 8-1 to temporarily remove Correia after his second arrest in less than a year. Correia, 27, who is currently free on $25,000 bond, is accused of extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana vendors. He’s also facing federal fraud charges.

City Council President Cliff Ponte last week said he would be acting mayor beginning Monday morning.

Amid this power battle, Correia is set to face off against two mayoral hopefuls in a preliminary election Tuesday.

Your Local Elections HQ: What you need to know about Fall River’s mayoral preliminary

Paul Coogan and Erica Scott-Pacheco are running against the incumbent mayor, with the top two candidates moving on to the general election on Nov. 5.

Coogan, who has served two terms on the school committee, lost to Correia in the recall election back in March. He said he has decades of experience in the education field.

Pacheco is a fundraising director at a nonprofit and is a self-described community advocate.

Eyewitness News is Your Local Election Headquarters. We will provide in-depth coverage on Tuesday’s preliminary vote and throughout the election season.