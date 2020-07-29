Fall River Mayor Coogan backs Auchincloss in 4th district race

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Democrat Jake Auchincloss has clinched the endorsement of Fall River’s mayor in the crowded primary race to replace U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy in Massachusetts’ 4th Congressional District.

“In the Marines, in business, and in local government, Jake has led from the front,” Coogan said in a statement sent by the Auchincloss campaign. “Now, in a time of crisis, we need his leadership in Washington. I’m proud to support Jake for Congress, and am looking forward to partnering with him to deliver results for Fall River and the South Coast.”

Auchincloss, who went on the air with TV ads in the South Coast earlier this month, is among several candidates landing Fall River endorsements in the primary race, where all the candidates hail from the northern end of the district in Newton, Brookline and Wellesley.

Nine Democrats and two Republicans are running in the September primary for the seat, which Kennedy is vacating as he makes a bid for U.S. Senate against incumbent Ed Markey.

Democrat Becky Grossman has touted multiple endorsements from Fall River leaders including State Rep. Alan Silvia and City Council Vice President Pam Laliberte-Lebeau among others.

Grossman also has South Coast support from state Sen. Michael Rodrigues and former state Sen. Joan Menard, while Auchincloss has the backing of area state Reps. Pat Haddad, D-Somerset, Carole Fiola, D-Fall River, and Paul Schmid, D-Westport.

Alan Khazei, another Democrat in the race, has earned the endorsement of state Sen. Marc Pacheco, D-Taunton, while Democrat Jesse Mermell has the backing of Rep. Carol Doherty, D-Taunton, and Taunton City Council President Barry Sanders.