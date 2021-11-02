Fall River, Attleboro residents head to polls to vote in mayoral elections

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — It’s Election Day, and voters in Fall River and Attleboro will soon head to the polls to cast their ballots in their respective mayoral elections.

In Fall River, incumbent Mayor Paul Coogan is going head-to-head with City Council President Cliff Ponte after they were the top two vote-getters in September’s preliminary election.

Coogan is finishing his first term after ousting then-Mayor Jasiel Correia in 2019. Ponte served as acting mayor for a time following Correia’s second arrest.

Over the weekend, Coogan and Ponte appeared on Newsmakers and got into a heated debate where they sparred over issues like the marijuana vendor applications, police staffing, and the city’s finances.

While Coogan and Ponte are in their final days of campaigning, Coogan’s wife, Judi St. Hilaire, continues to recover at the hospital after she was badly injured during a bike ride on Sunday.

Voter Resources: Find My Polling Place » | Absentee Ballot FAQ » | Am I Registered to Vote? » | More Information »

In Attleboro, Incumbent Mayor Paul Heroux, who is seeking a third term as mayor, is going head-to-head with retired state trooper Todd McGhee after they were the top two vote-getters in September’s preliminary election.

Last month, Heroux and McGhee appeared on Newsmakers and went back and forth in their debate, especially on the topic of the $17 million the city stands to get in federal COVID relief money.

Heroux, a former state representative, is finishing his second two-year term. McGhee is a newcomer to city politics.

If elected, Heroux said this would be his final term as mayor, but McGhee says now is the time for change, especially when it comes to topics such as the pandemic relief money.

In addition to the mayoral races, there are city council and school committee seats up for grabs in Attleboro, Fall River, New Bedford, and Taunton.

Taunton is also having a mayoral race, but Mayor Shauna O’Connell is running unopposed.

The polls close at 8 p.m.