Expert: If Trump refuses to leave the White House, he would be considered a ‘trespasser’

President Donald Trump speaks on election night in the East Room of the White House in the early morning hours. Trump spoke shortly after 2am with the presidential race against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden still too close to call. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Constitution is clear: Once each state sends their respective election results to Congress for certification, the results are final.

“That’s what going to determine the outcome and the president can’t change that,” Jared Goldstein said.

Goldstein, the chief academic officer at the Roger Williams University School of Law, said regardless of whether President Donald Trump concedes to Democratic nominee Joe Biden, whoever is sworn in on Inauguration Day will ultimately hold the power.

“Anyone who stayed behind and who was not the president would be a trespasser and can be removed by Secret Service,” Goldstein said.

Trump continues to claim that Democrats are trying to “steal” the election, and that voter fraud is occurring across the country.

“This is a case where they are trying to steal an election, they are trying to rig an election,” Trump said.

The Trump campaign has filed numerous lawsuits in an effort to disqualify ballots and prevent those arriving past Election Day from being counted, though multiple Republican senators have criticized his tactics.

John Marion from Common Cause Rhode Island said a challenge in the courts is unlikely to change the outcome of the election.

“Once results are certified, they virtually never change,” he said. “Living in the White House isn’t what makes you president. It’s winning the Electoral College that makes you president.”

The 20th Amendment to the Constitution states the transfer of power will happen on Jan. 20, and America has never had an outgoing president who has refused to leave.