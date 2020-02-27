Exclusive poll shows Joe Biden with double-digit lead in South Carolina ahead of primary

(WSPA) — Ahead of Saturday’s primary, a new statewide poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden with a commanding lead over his competitors in South Carolina.

According to a Nexstar Media South Carolina TV Stations/Emerson College Poll, Former Vice President Joe Biden received 41.4%, Bernie Sanders received 24.8%, followed by Pete Buttigieg with 11.1%, Tom Steyer with 10.8%, Amy Klobuchar with 5.5%, Elizabeth Warren 4.7% and Tulsi Gabbard with 1.8%.

Candidates must receive at least 15% of the vote Saturday to qualify for any delegates.

The survey was conducted on February 26 and February 27 following Tuesday’s debate and included 550 people. Women made up 59.3% of survey respondents, while men represented 40.7% of the survey.

75.3% of those surveyed identified as Democrat, 20.5% as Independent/other and 4.2% as Republican.

The margin of error for the poll is plus or minus 4.1%

On Wednesday, Joe Biden secured the endorsement of Rep. James Clyburn, the highest-ranking black member of Congress and crucial endorsement in the state.

