With so many issues and concerns for voters, it’s shaping up to be a big election year in Rhode Island.

That’s why 12 News is partnering with Roger Williams University and Fleming & Associates to deliver a series of surveys that will reveal the leaders in key races and what voters care about the most.

On Tuesday, May 17, see the results of our exclusive democratic primary poll.

Who do Rhode Islanders like in the race for governor? And what about the all-important congressional seat being vacated by Jim Langevin?

Find out Tuesday on 12 News starting at 5.

12 News is Your Local Election Headquarters. Stay with us for comprehensive campaign coverage through Election Day, including exclusive polls, candidate interviews, debates and expert analysis.