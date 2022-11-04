EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPR) — In the final stretch, candidates are scrambling to get voters’ support ahead of Election Day.

With some hotly contested races in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, the days to cast your ballot are dwindling. Early voting in Massachusetts ended Friday, while Rhode Islanders have until Monday to cast their ballots early.

Mail-in ballots have different deadlines in both states. In Rhode Island, mail ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day. In Massachusetts, mail ballots can be received until Nov. 12 as long as they’re postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 8.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Here’s what else you need to know to carry out your civic duty:

Rhode Island

Get to know the candidates in key races by watching our televised debates and in-depth interviews.

In the state’s second congressional district, all eyes are on General Treasurer Seth Magaziner and former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung as they battle to succeed retiring congressman Jim Langevin.

Incumbent Gov. Dan McKee is fighting off a challenge from Republican Ashley Kalus. The race has heated up in recent weeks with the two candidates exchanging jabs over controversial text messages, RICAS scores, and more.

Rhode Islanders will also have three statewide ballot questions to vote on, along with any local referendums in their city or town.

Massachusetts

Democrat Maura Healy is leading the race for governor while Republicans are setting their sights on the state auditor’s race.

More locally, Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson is fighting off a challenge from Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux.

Massachusetts residents will have four ballot questions to decide on, along with any local ballot measures in their city or town.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.