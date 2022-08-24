PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Incumbent Jorge Elorza is set to endorse Gonzalo Cuervo to succeed him as mayor of Providence, three weeks before the primary election that will decide the winner of the race.

Elorza and Cuervo have scheduled a news conference to announce the endorsement at 1 p.m. at Dexter Field. Former Mayor Angel Taveras, who is already supporting Cuervo, is also slated to attend.

Elorza is picking Cuervo over two other Democrats, City Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune and his own former top staffer, Brett Smiley, who endorsed Elorza in 2014 after dropping out of the mayoral race.

The three candidates met in the WPRI 12 studios on Tuesday night for a live televised debate.

The candidates had not been actively seeking Elorza’s endorsement prior to July, when the mayor conducted his own poll on the race and indicated he might endorse a candidate. (Elorza, who is term-limited as mayor, had considered running for governor this year but opted out of that race.)

Smiley has praised Elorza as an “ethical” mayor, but has been critical of some of his policies during his campaign, calling them “shiny new initiatives” that are distracting from the basics of running a city.

This is a developing story and will be updated.