Elorza mulling 2022 run for governor

by: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI/AP) — Facing term limits at the helm of Rhode Island’s capital city, Mayor Jorge Elorza said he’s considering running for governor in 2022.

The second-term Democrat said he will be taking many factors into consideration prior to making his decision, which he hopes will happen by the end of next year.

The news was first reported by The Boston Globe.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo can’t run again in 2022 because of term limits.

Several other current officeholders are expected to run in the gubernatorial Democratic primary in 2022 including state Treasurer Seth Magaziner, Lieutenant Governor Daniel McKee and Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea.

Providence

