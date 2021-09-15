Elorza: I will not run for governor in 2022

Watch Steph Machado’s interview with Mayor Elorza coming up on 12 News at Noon.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza has decided not to run for governor next year, in a move that will shake up the outlook for the Democratic primary by taking a well-funded and high-profile potential candidate off the field.

In an email to supporters Wednesday, Elorza cited family obligations and the difficulties of running the city during a statewide campaign. He also said he is not considering running for any other office next year. (He cannot run for re-election as mayor due to term limits.)

“The reality is that it would be impossible to devote myself full-time to a statewide campaign while at the same time giving my full attention to the work of running the city,” Elorza wrote. “There is simply too much to do to keep the city moving forward each day. And second, as a parent of a young child, I must prioritize family. Simply put, committing myself to a statewide campaign while at the same time fulfilling my responsibilities as mayor and as a parent is not possible.”

In an interview with 12 News on Wednesday morning, Elorza said he had been considering whether to run for more than a year and saw a potential path to victory in his private polling, but ultimately determined it was not the right move.

“Running for statewide office really requires a 100% commitment, and I made a commitment to the residents of the city that I was going to be mayor for eight years, and I intend to give it my full attention and my full commitment for that eight years,” he said in the interview.

Elorza had long been eyeing a run for governor, but appeared in no hurry to jump into the fray as other candidates began announcing their campaigns this year. He had previously said he would decide whether to run by the end of the year, and also ruled out running for any office other than governor.

“What I like about this is just putting a problem-solving hat on and fixing problems,” Elorza said during a June taping of WPRI 12’s Newsmakers. “And you can do that best at the executive level.”

Elorza has amassed more than $1 million in his campaign account, and last year hired fundraising consultant Nora Barre, whom his campaign was paying $4,000 a month, according to his campaign finance reports at the R.I. Board of Elections.

The 2022 Democratic gubernatorial primary was already transformed in May by the early departure of Gov. Gina Raimondo for President Biden’s cabinet, elevating then-Lt. Gov. Dan McKee to the governor’s office and making him the incumbent in a race that was previously wide open.

McKee is already being challenged by three other Democrats who have announced campaigns thus far: Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, General Treasurer Seth Magaziner and Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz. McKee has said he will not formally kick off his campaign until next year. Former Secretary of State Matt Brown and former CVS executive Helena Foulkes are also seen as potential Democratic candidates.

Elorza and McKee have clashed on several issues since the latter became governor, further fueling speculation that the mayor would challenge McKee in the primary. The disagreements included a public verbal altercation over the city teachers union contract at a ceremonial lighting of WaterFire in July.

Elorza is the latest in a long line of Providence mayors who have either run for governor or at least contemplated doing so. His predecessor, Angel Taveras, lost the Democratic primary to Raimondo in 2014. David Cicilline considered a bid for governor but eventually ran for Congress instead. Joe Paolino lost the Democratic gubernatorial primary in 1990, and Buddy Cianci lost as the 1980 GOP nominee.

The last Providence mayor to become governor was Dennis Roberts, who won the job in 1950 and led Rhode Island for most of that decade.

More to come.

Steph Machado (smachado@wpri.com) covers Providence, politics and more for WPRI 12. Connect with her on Twitter and on Facebook

Ted Nesi contributed to this report.