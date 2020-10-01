Elections officials: Voters should send in their mail-in ballots early

BOSTON (WPRI) — Election Day is a nearly a month away and Massachusetts residents are being told mail ballots must be sent in early.

The Secretary of the Commonwealth said 47% of the 1.7 million votes cast in the Massachusetts primary election were from mail-in ballots, and the state expects the upcoming election to be no different.

Of those mail-in ballots, the Secretary of the Commonwealth said 2%, of 18,000, were rejected. The most common reason for a mail-in ballot is rejected is because it didn’t make it to voting officials in time.

Newton City Clerk David Olson tells 12 News anyone voting by mail must ensure their ballots are sent early.

“I think our biggest problem was that on Election Day, we had well over 2,000 ballots dropped in our drop box,” Olson said of the primary election. “We’re expecting the same thing to happen, that most people will wait and drop off their ballots closer to the election.”

In Franklin, the town clerk resigned after 3,000 votes were overlooked on primary night.

Franklin Town Administrator Jamie Hellen said ultimately, those votes did count, but he this unusual year is putting a lot of strain on the system and a lot of stress on the people who count ballots.

“This has been a very difficult year for a lot of town clerks,” Hellen said. “It’s just about making sure that we have the systems in place and we’re doing the right things necessary to make sure that we’re all ready to go.”

The final day to register to vote in Massachusetts is Oct. 24.

