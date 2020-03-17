Elections board wants governor to move R.I. primary to June

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Board of Elections voted Tuesday to ask the state to move the presidential primary to June 2 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The 6-1 vote was only a request, not a binding decision to move the date. The board wants Gov. Gina Raimondo to issue an executive order changing the statute that originally set the date to April 28.

“Our desire is to have the primary on June 2,” Vice Chairman Steve Erickson said after the meeting.

Jennie Johnson was the only board member to vote against moving the date.

The vote came after a lengthy discussion about the feasibility of a predominantly mail-ballot election, which is what Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea proposed in order to avoid spreading the virus at the polls.

Board of Elections members said they were concerned about getting a large influx of mail ballot applications, which would need to processed before sending out the actual mail ballots.

Erickson said he was also concerned about any proposal that would remove the safeguards for mail ballot certification in order to speed up the process. He said moving the date would allow more time for staff to prepare for an outsize amount of mail ballots.

Raimondo said earlier Tuesday she was not in favor of changing the primary date.

“At this point I do not have plans to do that,” Raimondo said. “The current thinking is keep the primary exactly where it is, April 28.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.