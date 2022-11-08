12 News is Your Local Election Headquarters. This story will be updated throughout the day with the latest updates and information.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Election Day has arrived. People across the country will visit the polls today to cast their votes and decide the outcome of various races and referendums.

Polling places in Rhode Island and Massachusetts will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tune in to 12 News This Morning starting at 4:30 for live Election Day coverage.

Below is more information to help you get out and vote:

What are the big races I can vote on?

Voters in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts have a number of high-profile offices to fill, including governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general.

U.S. House seats are also up for grabs in both states. The most hotly contested race is in Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District, where former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, R.I. General Treasurer Seth Magaziner and Moderate Party candidate William Gilbert will duke it out in an effort to succeed retiring Congressman Jim Langevin.

Another notable local race is between Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson and Democratic challenger Paul Heroux, the current mayor of Attleboro.

What questions will be on my ballot?

Rhode Island voters will have three statewide ballot measures to support or oppose, while Massachusetts ballots will have four statewide measures.

Additionally, voters may have referendums from their city or town to decide on. Now that recreational marijuana is legal in Rhode Island, many municipalities will be deciding whether to allow or ban retail sales in their community.

Can I still return my mail ballot?

As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, more than 30,000 mail ballots had been received by the Rhode Island Board of Elections, and another 70,000 Rhode Islanders had taken advantage of early voting. To be counted, mail ballots must be received by 8 p.m. Tuesday. Those not returned by mail can be left in a secure drop box in any city or town.

In Massachusetts, nearly 840,000 mail ballots were returned as of 4 p.m. Monday and roughly 188,000 residents voted early in person, according to the secretary of the commonwealth’s office. Unlike Rhode Island, mail ballots in Massachusetts can be received until Nov. 12, as long as they’re postmarked by Nov. 8.

Where and when can I see the election results?

As soon as the polls close at 8 p.m., 12 News will have real-time race results posted right here on WPRI.com.

Our live Election Night special begins at 9 p.m. on WPRI 12. In addition to the results, you’ll see in-depth analysis, interviews, speeches, and the outcomes of races as they’re called.

If you can’t get to a TV, be sure to sign up for 12 News app notifications and email alerts to get updates on your phone, tablet or computer.