Election Day 2019: What you need to know

(WPRI) — Voters in several communities will decide a handful of mayoral races and a Providence City Council race when they head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 5.

New Bedford, Fall River, Taunton and Attleboro each have a nonpartisan mayoral race, while in Providence, the Ward 10 City Council seat is up for grabs in a special election.

Here’s some of the information you will need if you’re registered to vote in one of these communities.

POLLING INFORMATION

Find Your Polling Place:

Polling Hours in Massachusetts and RI:

Polls Open 7 a.m.

Polls Close at 8 p.m.

Attleboro Mayor

Paul Heroux (Inc.) Heather Porreca

First-term incumbent Paul Heroux is seeking re-election and will have to beat out a challenge from City Councilor Heather Porreca.

Fall River Mayor

Paul Coogan Cathy Ann Viveiros

Paul Coogan, the top vote-getter in the nonpartisan preliminary elections, will face off against city administrator Cathy Ann Viveiros, who is running as a write-in candidate.

Incumbent Mayor Jasiel Correia will still be on the ballot even though on Oct. 15 he suspended his campaign and stepped aside from his mayoral duties for the rest of the year as he faces two separate federal fraud indictments. Viveiros announced her write-in campaign the day after Correia stepped down.

New Bedford Mayor

Jon Mitchell (Inc.) Richard Tyson Moultrie

Incumbent Mayor Jon Mitchell will face off against Richard Tyson Moultrie in the city’s mayoral race. The winner will serve a four-year term, rather than a two-year term, following a change in the city charter.

Moultrie was actually the third-place finisher in the city’s preliminary election, but took the place of City Councilor Brian Gomes on the ballot when Gomes decided to run for council again rather than mayor.

Taunton Mayor

Shaunna O’Connell Estele Borges

No matter who wins this race, Taunton will have its first female mayor. Shaunna O’Connell and Estele Borges are vying to replace Tom Hoye, who left office to become Bristol County Register of Probate.

Some people cried foul over the timing of Gov. Charlie Baker’s appointment of Hoye – which was announced 24 hours before the filing deadline for candidates. Democrats said it was an attempt by the Republican governor to handpick Taunton’s next mayor, leaving little time for potential candidates to get their paperwork in.

Providence City Council – Ward 10

Pedro Espinal (D)

Democrat Pedro Espinal and independent Jeffrey Lemire will face off in a special election for Ward 10 on the Providence City Council.

The seat is open following the resignation earlier this year of former Council President Luis Aponte, who pleaded to embezzling from his campaign account. Aponte had represented Ward 10 since 1998.

Espinal is a real estate investor who lives in the Washington Park neighborhood. He nearly defeated Aponte in the 2018 primary for Ward 10, losing by just 24 votes.

Lemire, a scrap-metal worker, ran unsuccessfully for mayor last year, raising zero dollars.

Eyewitness News will have in-depth coverage of all the races leading up to Election Day on Nov. 5, 2019.