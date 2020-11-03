ElectionBeat: Live updates, latest video from RI, Mass.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s Election Day, and voters across Southern New England and the country will head to the polls to cast their ballots in the presidential and local races.

That is, those who haven’t voted early in person or through the mail, which was encouraged due to the pandemic.

As of Monday afternoon, more than 294,000 Rhode Islanders had already cast their ballots, representing about 36% of the state’s total registered voters and 63% of the state’s total 2016 turnout. Nearly 139,000 people voted in person early while more than 155,000 mail ballots had been received, according to the Board of Elections.

In Massachusetts, 2,342,432 ballots had been returned as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, which is good for more than 48% of all registered voters and 69% of the 2016 turnout.

The polls in both states open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

If you didn’t get your ballot in the mail in time, they can be placed in secure dropboxes outside polling places and city/town halls.

Be sure to check back for the latest on Election Day! This story will be updated throughout the day with reports from around Southern New England and race results once they start coming in.