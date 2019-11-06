Election 2019 Roundup: Fall River, Taunton elect new mayors

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Two Southeastern Massachusetts cities elected new mayors Tuesday, and two others re-elected their leaders in landslide victories as voters went to the polls for an off-year election.

Fall River voters elected School Committee member Paul Coogan to replace embattled Mayor Jasiel Correia, who dropped out of the race facing federal indictments but still appeared on the ballot because he missed the deadline to withdraw.

With 79% of the vote, Coogan dominated both Correia and write-in candidate Cathy Ann Viveiros, the city administrator. (Returns showed about 13% of voters wrote in a candidate.)

Coogan will be inaugurated in January to a two-year term. Correia gave up his duties as mayor last month, putting City Council President Cliff Ponte in charge of the city in the interim, though he did not resign.

Coogan will be the eighth person to serve as Fall River mayor in barely 12 years. “I want to focus on healing this city,” he told WPRI 12. “Let’s bury whatever separates us and embrace whatever unites us and commit to a different way of running our city.”

Taunton chose its first-ever woman to lead the city, electing Republican State Rep. Shaunna O’Connell over City Councilor Estele Borges, a Democrat.

Turnout was higher than usual in the city, at 32%, with no incumbent running for the first time since 2011. Mayor Thomas Hoye did not seek re-election at the last minute in order to take an appointment from Gov. Charlie Baker as Bristol County Register of Probate. Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito supported O’Connell.

In New Bedford, incumbent Jon Mitchell cruised to re-election over Tyson Moultrie with 73% of the vote, amid a sharp drop in voter turnout.

Mitchell’s position is secure until 2023, after a recent charter change extended the mayoral term from two years to four.

Attleboro voters also re-elected their first-term mayor, Paul Heroux, who beat City Councilor Heather Porreca with 68% of the vote.

Heroux is a former Democratic state representative, while Porreca had the backing of Governor Baker, a fellow Republican.

There were no Rhode Island statewide or mayoral races on Tuesday, but Providence held a special election to replace former Ward 10 City Councilor Luis Aponte, who resigned amid a felony embezzlement conviction earlier this year.

Democrat Pedro Espinal, a real estate investor who won a competitive four-way primary last month, cruised to victory in the special election with 92% of the vote over independent Jeffrey Lemire, who only received 17 votes. The race had extraordinarily low turnout, with just 4% of registered voters taking part.

Voters in North Kingstown rejected a major renovation of the Town Hall, which would have required borrowing $7.5 million, but approved a 25-year lease for a renewable energy project.

East Greenwich voters approved borrowing for school repairs and sewer upgrades, according to the East Greenwich Patch.

Shiina LoSciuto, Darren Soens, Hannah Dickison, Molly O’Brien, Eli Sherman, Ted Nesi, Kim Kalunian, Sarah Doiron, Wyatt Fisher and Carl Sisson contributed to this report.