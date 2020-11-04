Ed Markey re-elected to US Senate for Mass.

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Ed Markey has won re-election to a second full term, The Associated Press projects.
Markey defeated Republican nominee Kevin O’Connor, a lawyer and first-time candidate.
Markey’s return to the Senate was all but assured on Sept. 1, when he defeated a well-funded primary challenge from Democratic Congressman Joe Kennedy III by rallying support from progressives and voters who saw the younger politician as presumptive and entitled.
Markey was first elected in a 2013 special election after former U.S. Sen. John Kerry left office to become secretary of state during President Obama’s second term. His new Senate term will run through 2026.
