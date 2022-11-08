EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — East Providence voters will choose their next mayor in the race to lead the fifth-largest city in the state.

Incumbent Bob DaSilva has held the office since 2019 and is the first person elected mayor of the city. DaSilva is a former state representative and a retired Pawtucket police captain.

Challenger John Rossi retired from the East Providence Police Department as a detective corporal.

East Providence used to have an appointed city manager instead of a mayor, making this the second election cycle for voters to choose a mayor.

