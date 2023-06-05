EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The mayor of the state’s fifth-largest city has opted not to throw his hat into the ring to replace former Rep. David Cicilline.

East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva told 12 News Monday that he had considered a bid for Congress, but instead decided it was more important to lead the city.

DaSilva said numerous people have reached out to him regarding the open seat.

“They say I’d be a great candidate because of what I’ve been able to accomplish in a short period of time here,” he said. “But there’s way too much more to be done.”

Cicilline, who now serves as president of the Rhode Island Foundation, officially resigned last week. He first announced his intentions to step down back in February, which has triggered a special election for his open seat.

The race to replace Cicilline, who represented the 1st Congressional District for more than a decade, is already jam-packed. There are currently 16 Democrats vying for the seat.

The special primary for Cicilline’s seat has been scheduled for Sept. 5, with special election to follow on Nov. 7. Cicilline previously said his staff would continue to operate his district’s office until a new representative has been chosen.