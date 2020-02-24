Early voting underway in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts residents who may not be able to make it to the polls on primary day can cast their ballots this week.

Early voting for the state’s presidential primary began on Monday, Feb. 24, and runs through Friday, Feb. 28. No excuse is required to submit an early vote.

Massachusetts is one of fourteen states where the primary falls on March 3, also known as Super Tuesday. About a third of the total delegates needed to win the Democratic nomination will be up for grabs that day.

Mass. Secretary of State William Galvin said early voting can help ease crowding at polling places on primary day. Plus, in most cities and towns it’s being held at one centralized location, as opposed to dozens of locations next Tuesday.

Voters who can’t make it to the polls March 3 can also request an absentee ballot, which must be turned in by March 2.

