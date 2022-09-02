The ExpressVote machines are being used for the first time this year.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The new touch-screen ballot machines being used in this year’s election erroneously displayed some 2018 candidates on the Spanish-language ballot during early voting, Target 12 has learned.

The error affected voters who chose to use the new ExpressVote machine and selected a Spanish ballot in Providence, Central Falls, Pawtucket and Woonsocket, the secretary of state’s office and the R.I. Board of Elections said. Early voting started on Aug. 24.

The elections officials said 55 voters utilized the ExpressVote machine in the affected cities before the problem was discovered earlier this week, but it’s unknown how many of the voters selected Spanish as their language. The English ballots in the machine were not affected.

The incorrect candidates were uploaded into the machine for the Democratic primary for Providence mayor and lieutenant governor and the Republican primary for treasurer and the 1st Congressional District, according to the elections board.

A Providence voter discovered the issue while voting on Tuesday, according to Theresa Agonia, a spokesperson for the city’s elections director Kathy Placencia.

“The ballot that appeared on the screen listed 2018 candidates,” Agonia said. “Providence poll workers immediately turned off the ExpressVote machine and the voter was able to vote via a paper ballot.”

The Board of Elections was notified on Tuesday, Agonia said, and rectified the issue on Wednesday.

Gorbea said the candidate names are uploaded into the ExpressVote machines by the third-party vendor Election Systems & Software. Gorbea said her office provided the correct 2022 candidates to the vendor, which has worked for the state for years.

The machines themselves are controlled by the R.I. Board of Elections.

In a letter to Board of Elections chair Diane Mederos on Thursday, Gorbea said state law requires the R.I. Board of Elections to verify the accuracy of the ballots loaded into the machines.

“As a result of our rigorous and thorough process, the candidate information and paper ballots are

accurate,” Gorbea wrote in the letter. “However, the ExpressVote machines, over which your agency, the Rhode Island Board of Elections, maintains custody and control, did not have the correct Spanish language screens.”

Gorbea said her office was notified by R.I. Board of Elections executive director Bob Rapoza about the issue on Wednesday. The third-party vendor then went in person to the four cities affected to correct the candidates entered into the machines, according to spokesperson Johnathan Berard.

“Given the gravity of this situation, I respectfully request that the Rhode Island Board of Elections order an independent audit confirming the accuracy of the Election System & Software (ES&S) ExpressVote machines,” Gorbea wrote in the letter.

The ExpressVote machines are being used for the first time this year, replacing the Automark machines as the accessible option for voters who need assistance filling out their ballots. They can be used with headphones, for example, to help a blind voter fill out their ballot.

But elections officials have been encouraging any voter, regardless of disability, to try out the machine rather than filling out a paper ballot. (Mayor Jorge Elorza utilized the ExpressVote machine when he voted on Tuesday, and used the English ballot.)

The ExpressVote machine is only for marking ballots, not submitting votes; the machine prints out a final record of the voter’s selections, which are then fed into the regular DS200 voting machines to be counted.

Chris Hunter, a spokesperson for the Board of Elections, said a Providence voter first alerted election officials that the wrong candidates were displayed on the screen.

The Board of Elections executive director Bob Rapoza could not be directly reached to ask questions about the mishap.

Through Hunter, Rapoza said the problem has been resolved.

“I want to reassure all Rhode Island voters that this issue has been resolved and they can have full confidence casting their ballots utilizing ExpressVote ballot marking machines,” Rapoza said.

“We are working closely with ES&S and the Office of Secretary of State to understand how this error occurred, and to ensure that it never happens again.”

The vendor, ES&S, could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.