Early voting begins soon in Massachusetts

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Early voting for the November election begins in Massachusetts this weekend.

Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin said there are designated places in every city or town for registered voters to cast their ballot early or drop off a ballot received by mail.

As of Monday morning, 1,351,000 ballots had been mailed out, according to Galvin.

Information on ballot drop-off locations and early voting hours are listed on the state’s website.

In some communities, including Westport, polling locations had to be changed in order to accommodate social distancing.

“We have been working closely with cities and towns this year to make sure they are holding in-person voting in locations that are large and spacious enough to allow for social distancing and safe voting,” Galvin said. “We are paying particularly close attention to early voting sites and polling places in the highest risk areas, and we will be advising those communities to move any locations that are deemed to be insufficient.”

Early voting runs from Saturday, October 17 through Friday, October 30.

The last day to request a mail ballot is October 28. In order to be counted, mail ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, November 3 and received by November 6.