Early voting begins soon in Massachusetts

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Time getting close for early voting in Mass., mail ballots in RI

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Early voting for the November election begins in Massachusetts this weekend. 

Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin said there are designated places in every city or town for registered voters to cast their ballot early or drop off a ballot received by mail. 

As of Monday morning, 1,351,000 ballots had been mailed out, according to Galvin. 

Information on ballot drop-off locations and early voting hours are listed on the state’s website.

In some communities, including Westport, polling locations had to be changed in order to accommodate social distancing.

“We have been working closely with cities and towns this year to make sure they are holding in-person voting in locations that are large and spacious enough to allow for social distancing and safe voting,” Galvin said. “We are paying particularly close attention to early voting sites and polling places in the highest risk areas, and we will be advising those communities to move any locations that are deemed to be insufficient.”

Early voting runs from Saturday, October 17 through Friday, October 30. 

The last day to request a mail ballot is October 28. In order to be counted, mail ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, November 3 and received by November 6.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

YLEH Wallpaper CSS

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

10/8/2020: Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour