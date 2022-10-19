PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you can’t make it to the polls on Election Day you can submit your ballot early starting on Wednesday.

With the General Election only 20 days away, registered voters can stop at any board of canvassers or designated location across the state to cast their vote.

The process for early in-person voting, outlined on the Secretary of State’s website, is very similar to what voters would do on Election Day.

Tuesday was the deadline in Rhode Island to request a mail-in ballot. If you applied for a mail ballot and changed your mind to vote in person, you’re asked to contact your local board of canvassers.

Early voting in Massachusetts will begin on Oct. 22.

The election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.