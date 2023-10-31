EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With one week to go until Rhode Island’s off-year election, thousands of voters have already made their decisions.

Data from the secretary of state’s office shows more than 11,000 voters had cast a ballot early in person or by mail as of midday Tuesday, with the highest turnout so far in East Providence, one of the communities electing a new congressman in a special election on Nov. 7.

In the above video, 12 News politics editor Ted Nesi breaks down the biggest contests and issues on the ballot in the region on Nov. 7.