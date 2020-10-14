Early in-person voting begins in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Wednesday morning, R.I. Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea will outline options Rhode Islanders have for casting a ballot for the upcoming election.

This year, it includes early in-person voting for the first time in state history in a general election.

In the 20 days leading up to Election Day (Oct.14 through Nov. 2), Rhode Islanders can vote in person at their local city or town hall during their regular business hours.

The process for early in-person voting, outlined on the Secretary of State’s website, is all very similar to what voters would do on Election Day.

Wednesday morning, Gorbea, a North Kingstown resident, will be one of the first Rhode Islanders to vote early in-person, casting her ballot at North Kingstown town hall.

Gorbea will also be joined by North Kingstown Town Council President Greg Mancini to talk about the local impact of voting. Congressman Jim Langevin will also outline federal efforts to secure elections.

Gorbea is expected to also talk about the need for poll workers for the general election.