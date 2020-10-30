Early in-person voting available Saturday in some RI communities

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders have until Monday, Nov. 2, to cast their ballot in person ahead of the upcoming general election.

“The response to early in-person voting has been phenomenal,” Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea said Friday. “We’ve consistently had over 10,000 Rhode Islanders cast their ballot each day this week, even with the bad weather.”

As of midday Friday, roughly a quarter of the state’s population had already voted, with more than 120,000 people doing so in person and more than 130,000 mail ballots having been scanned so far.

The cities with the highest early voting turnouts thus far are Providence, East Providence, Cranston and Warwick.

Gorbea announced Friday that some communities are extending the availability of early in-person voting.

“This weekend, some communities are going ahead and doing weekend voting,” she said.

The following cities and towns offering early in-person voting on Saturday:

Central Falls: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. East Providence: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Glocester: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Providence: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (use entrance on Eddy Street)

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (use entrance on Eddy Street) Westerly: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (enter through side ramp to the lower level)

The Rhode Island Board of Elections is also reminding residents that voters may cast an emergency ballot at their local city/town hall or board of canvassers office until 4 p.m. on Nov. 2.

Additionally, any mail ballots not submitted through the post can be placed in secure dropboxes outside all polling places.

Friday was the final day of early in-person voting in Massachusetts.

Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin said a record 2 million voters chose to beat the crowds by either voting in person or by mail ahead of Election Day, which is nearly 44% of the state’s registered voters.

