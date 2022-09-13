PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – James Diossa has won the Democratic primary for Rhode Island general treasurer, according to preliminary results compiled by the Associated Press.

Diossa defeated Stefan Pryor.

The victory comes on the heels of a tight contest between the two men, who are both seeking state office for the first time and spent recent weeks trying to put together Democratic support while also fending off attacks from one another.

Diossa, who served two terms as Central Falls mayor, ran a campaign based on his municipal experience navigating the state’s smallest city out of bankruptcy. Pryor, who served as state Commerce secretary under two governors, campaigned on the idea that his business experience could translate into steady leadership and new ideas for the general treasurer’s office.

Diossa will go on to face Republican nominee James Lathrop of South Kingstown in the general election on Nov. 8. Lathrop ran unopposed.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.