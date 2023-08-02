ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The mayor of Attleboro is running unopposed in the biannual election for the job this November.

Cathleen DeSimone has only been in office since March. She won the special election after former Mayor Paul Heroux left office to become Bristol County sheriff.

She ran on a platform of preserving the city’s financial stability.

“Through careful budgeting and planning, we will be able to maintain high-quality delivery of city services, continue addressing much-needed water, roads, and other infrastructure projects while also working to build a new senior center, adding more and diverse housing options, and protecting our green spaces,” she told 12 News in response to a candidate survey.

The former city councilor, lawyer and education administrator will get two more years as mayor if she is reelected.

The election is set for Nov. 7.

Three other southeastern Massachusetts cities will also elect new mayors this fall: New Bedford, Fall River and Taunton.