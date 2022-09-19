WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — All four members of Rhode Island’s Congressional delegation came together Monday to throw their support behind Seth Magaziner to succeed outgoing Congressman Jim Langevin.

Magaziner, the state’s general treasurer, easily won the last week’s Democratic primary for the Congressional District 2 seat. His four opponents in that race were also on hand Monday to endorse Magaziner ahead of the general election.

The congressmen cited Magaziner’s positions on Social Security and abortion policy as the main reasons for their support.

“Seth has served the 2nd Congressional District for the last eight years, fixing crumbling school buildings and creating clean energy jobs from Westerly to Burrillville,” Langevin said. “I know Seth will continue to fight for Rhode Islanders in Congress.”

Magaziner is taking on Republican Allan Fung, the former mayor of Cranston. Congressman David Cicilline said he believes sending Fung to Congress would be a “step backward” for Rhode Island.

“Allan Fung will be a vote for the national Republicans dead set on passing a national abortion ban, repealing the Affordable Care Act, and cutting programs like Social Security and Medicare that seniors rely on,” he said.

12 News has reached out to the Fung campaign for comment but has not yet heard back.