Democratic US Sen. Markey, Republican O’Connor set to debate

by: STEVE LeBLANC Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Edward Markey and Republican challenger Kevin O’Connor are set to face off for their first and only scheduled debate.

The matchup is being hosted by GBH News at 7 p.m. Monday at the station’s Boston studio.

The 58-year-old O’Connor — an attorney and business owner — faces a daunting challenge in a state that leans heavily Democratic.

There are currently no Republican members of the state’s congressional delegation.

The 74-year-old Markey is coming off a hard-fought Democratic primary win, having defeated 39-year-old challenger U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III, a member of America’s most famous political family.

